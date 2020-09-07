COVID-19 in Mumbai: 'Not following rules will affect unlocking,' say BMC officials

Wondering why you are still seeing so many people walking about without masks despite the steep Rs 1,000 fine? Statistics show BMC might be to blame for this as it seems to be getting more lax with each unlock. At Kurla's BMC market right next to L ward office, people are defying COVID-19 rules en masse. During a visit by mid-day, there was no social distancing and most people were without masks.

After repeated requests from various traders and shopkeepers' associations, the BMC agreed to open its own and private markets across the city on June 24 under numerous rules and conditions. The shopkeepers and vendors have to arrange masks, hand sanitisers, a temperature screening set-up and appoint private security guards to restrict crowd. The notification allows only two people inside a shop at a time.



The BMC market in Kurla opens at 7 am every day. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

mid-day's photographer found the Laxman Rao Mandai in Kurla, which is open from 7 am to 7 pm and has 93 shops, to be crowded without social distancing being followed. The people assigned to check temperatures were sitting at the entrance without masks.

'Removed mask to eat'

"There is no official vendors association here, we are working and taking decisions together. People are without masks because they just had their breakfast. Otherwise, all the rules are followed," said Mohammad Yusuf Chandsheikh, a vendor.



A person assigned to check visitors' temperature at the entrance of the Laxman Rao Mandai in Kurla. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ravindra Jathare, BMC's market inspector, told mid-day, "We are inspecting the markets regularly to ensure norms are followed. We even issued notices to some. But once our inspection is over, they defy the rules." Jathare said that the vendors are responsible for appointing people to check

temperatures and ensure rules are followed.

"Even in Borivli, people are venturing outside without much fear as if the pandemic is over. This can spread the virus more rapidly," said Rashmi Jadhav, a resident of Borivali.

"BMC has opened up the city but without masks and social distancing, cases will increase and it ultimately affects further unlocking. Hawkers, vendors as well as customers have to follow the norms," said a ward officer.

93

No. of shops at the BMC market in Kurla

