COVID-19 in Mumbai: Residents defy BMC norms, move in and out of sealed buildings

Both slum residents as well as those living in high-rises seem to be defying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) orders about containment zones. There are 6,238 sealed buildings in Mumbai with 7.5 lakh people, but this is only on paper.

The residents of these buildings continue to move about unrestricted. There are more than 20,000 active cases in the city, of which more than 80 per cent are from buildings, said BMC officials.

As per the official record, of over 6,000 buildings are sealed across the city, of these more than 1,000 are in Borivli (R C ward).

While earlier the BMC used to seal whole buildings, the rule changed to sealing only the affected floor. When cases started rising in the north part of the city, the BMC again started to seal the entire building if there were more than 5 patients. But now, the corporation only requests relatives of the patients to stay inside the flat after sanitizing the common area.



A file picture of a woman looking out of a building in the sealed BDD chawl. PIC/Suresh Karkera

Citizens' speak

"It all depends on the members of the housing society. If the committee is strict then no one is allowed outside. No one comes from the BMC or the police to check, whether people are inside the home or not," said Prasad Aayre, a resident of Andheri.

Vidyarthi Singh, BJP corporator from Borivli east told mid-day, "The BMC hangs a board declaring the building is sealed, but there aren't any policemen or BMC workers at the gate. So some societies follow the rules, most are not bothered. Some of the societies called me to remove the board complaining it is over a month or two but BMC is not removing it." In Borivli, 1,023 buildings have been sealed while 6,238 buildings in all have been sealed in the city.



A file picture of relatives of residents passing food to them outside a sealed building in Mumbai Central. PIC/Bipin Kokate

Bandra Corporator Asif Zakaria pointed out, "It happens both ways. Despite several attempts from the BMC, people are reluctant to get tested and quarantine themselves. How can the BMC and police keep vigilance for 24 hours? Now people are in work mode and do not want to stay home after six months."

Also Read: COVID-19 cases surpass 1.5 lakh-mark in Mumbai

'People want to work'

"Earlier when the building was sealed people stayed inside out of fear, but now people are opposing it as they want to go to work. So we sanitise the area and ask relatives of patients to stay inside the home," said a ward official from South Mumbai.

Wards with most buildings sealed

R/C – Borivli – 1,023

R/S – Kandivli – 567

K/W – Andheri w, Vileparle w- 467

P/N – Malad – 394

G/N –Dadar/ Mahim- 363

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news