COVID-19 in Mumbai: We call because we care, BEST tells its staffers

Recently as a pre-emptive measure, the BEST administration has started calling up employees who take leave for more than two days without informing the office.

However, after their calls started going unanswered, the Undertaking has put up noticeboards at depots saying the calls are being made out of concern to check they have not contracted COVID-19. The notice states that if there are any symptoms, the BEST medical department and administration will guide them to get cured and save their lives.

In the absence of local trains, the BEST has been running services to ferry essential staff. BEST officials said doctors have been visiting every bus depot to train drivers and conductors about the virus and on how to be protected and that the Undertaking has been playing a crucial role in keeping alive the transportation of essential workers in the city.

"We are doing everything to prevent our employees from getting infected and if they unfortunately do, we will get them cured. The appeal is for them to alert us as soon as possible so that we can do whatever we can. Till date, 2,230 COVID-19 positive employees have been cured," said pulmonologist Dr Anil Singal, BEST's chief medical officer, who has been at the forefront of the fight.

"Recently, 36-year-old Kanchan J. Gaikwad, from the Dadar Workshop contracted the deadly virus. With no co-morbidity, he was initially admitted to Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital, Dombivli, but later shifted to SevenHills. He remained on oxygen support from September 15 to 29 and we managed to provide him with the injection Remdesivir and after 20 days of successful battle, he was discharged happily on Friday," he added.

