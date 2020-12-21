COVID-19: India's active caseload drops further

Policemen prepare to tie a mask on the face of a rickshaw puller as they distribute facemasks to commuters during an awareness campaign for Covid-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on December 20, 2020. PIC/AFP

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dropped to 3.05 lakh, comprising just 3.04 per cent of the total infections as of date, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload, the ministry underlined.

The new recoveries of 29,690 in a span of 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,407 in the total active cases, it said. The ministry said that ten states and UTs including Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka account for 66 per cent of the total active cases in the country. The country registered 26,624 new infections in a span of 24 hours. "The daily new cases have been less than 40,000 since the last 21 days continuously," the ministry highlighted. The total recovered cases are nearing 96 lakh (9,580,402).

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, the ministry stated. The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

Schools conduct pre-board exams online

With no clarity yet on dates of board examinations next year, several schools are already conducting pre-board exams in online mode to ensure that students are fully prepared in time.

Schools in Delhi are restricting to online exams while those in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida are also planning exams in blended mode as per easing of restrictions by the respective state governments. Board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

1,00,31,223

Total number of cases in the country as of today

1,45,477

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

95,80,402

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of today

