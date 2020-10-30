COVID-19: India conducts 1 crore tests in 9 days

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the country has conducted about 1 crore tests to diagnose Coronavirus in the last nine days. The government mentioned that on average, nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were being performed every day for the past six weeks. "India has demonstrated a consistent rise in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since January 2020. With 10,75,760 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440).

Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks," said the Health Ministry in a statement adding that the country is capable of doing 15 lakh tests every day now. According to the Central Government, the cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively as testing has increased and it has touched 7.54 per cent as of October 29. At least 1 crore tests were conducted in the last nine days and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent.

While India continues to maintain the declining trend of the active corona cases, at present it stands at 6,03,687 cases. It comprises only 7.51 per cent of the total positive cases of the country, said the ministry.

The declining trend of active cases is supported by a rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,69,271). The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302). Agencies

Dr Reddy's partners with BIRAC for trials

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), for advisory support on clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

India sees 49,077 fresh COVID cases

With a fresh spike of 49,077 Coronavirus infections and 566 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally crossed 80 lakh-mark with the total number of cases at 80,85,161, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Thursday. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 6,03,687 are active.

After pay Hindu Rao docs resume work

The three-week long protest and an indefinite hunger strike by the resident doctors of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi run hospitals has ended after the pending salaries of a majority of the healthcare workers were credited to their accounts.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever