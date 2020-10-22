COVID-19: India crosses 77 lakh-mark as cases increase by 55k

With a fresh spike of 55,839 COVID-19 infections and 702 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday stood at 77,06,946. In a respite, the country has been registering less than 60,000 fresh cases per day over the last four days.

Out of the total cases, 7,15,812 are currently active, 68,74,518 have been discharged, while 1,16,616 succumbed to the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 88.81%, the fatality rate is 1.51%, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,17,658 cases, including 42,633 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,69,984 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,86,70,363.

