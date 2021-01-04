COVID-19: India's daily numbers dip to 16,504

India on Monday recorded 16,504 fresh cases, while 214 more people succumbed to the virus in 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,03,40,469 and toll to 1,49,649 since the outbreak in January, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the third time that daily count has remained within the 16,000 bracket after June 23 and December 28.

The total active cases in the country is 2,43,953. The total recovery stands at 99,46,867.

While the fatality rate stands at 1.45 as per cent, the recovery rate stands at 96.16 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. The maximum mnumber of cases are from Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh among others.

Five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute 62 per cent of the total active cases.

On Sunday, the Central Licensing Authority granted permission to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to manufacture 'Covaxin' for sale and distribution, after the indigenous coronavirus vaccine received regulatory approval for emergency use.

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani announced that Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' has been approved for "restricted use in emergency situation".

The approval has also been given to Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine.

The Centre plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. The vaccine will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

