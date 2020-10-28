COVID-19: India reaches for 80 lakh-mark, daily rise in cases dips

With a fresh spike of 43,893 COVID-19 infections and 508 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally stood at 79,90,322. The daily spike in cases as well as deaths have been on the decline, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday. On October 26, the single-day deaths were 480, lowest in recent times.

Out of the total cases, 6,10,803 are currently active, 72,59,509 have been discharged, while 1,20,010 lost the battle against the pandemic. While the recovery rate stands at 90.85%, the fatality rate is 1.5%, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

"Signifying a landmark achievement, India has registered continuous decline in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks," the ministry stated in tweet on Wednesday.

A graph attached with the tweet showed a spike of 83,232 cases between September 23 to September 29 which has come down to 49,909 between October 21 to October 27.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,54,028 cases, including 43,463 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,66,786 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,54,87,680.

