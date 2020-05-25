COVID-19: India sees 6,767 new infections in 24 hours

The COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

The active cases of the Coronavirus disease rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin. "Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a health ministry official said.

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus pandemic includes foreigners. Of the 147 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Delhi, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, five in Tamil Nadu, four each in West Bengal and Telangana, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

Of the total death toll of 3,867, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,577 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 829, Madhya Pradesh at 281, West Bengal at 269 and Delhi at 231. The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 160, while 155 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 103 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in

Andhra Pradesh.

Cases rise in NE after migrants' return

Exodus of people from southern and western regions of India to the northeast region has led to a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases, especially in Assam, where 132 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 346 on Saturday. According to Assam health officials, of the 132 fresh Coronavirus cases, 80 people tested positive since Saturday afternoon. Most of the positive cases were found at the Sarusajai stadium.

No mobile phones in UP COVID hospitals

The UP government has banned Corona patients from keeping mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals. Patients admitted in these hospitals will no longer be allowed to take the phones into the wards.

Lucknow shopping complexes open up

Shopping complexes in Lucknow, outside containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from May 26. According to the order of the district magistrate, only one-third of shops in a complex will operate daily on rotational basis.

