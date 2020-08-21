COVID-19: India tests 9.18 lakh samples in 24 hours, reaches 3.26 crore

With a record 9,18,470 tests being done in a day, the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in India have reached 3.26 crore even as the national positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate, the ministry said. "Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the experience from several states and UTs has amply depicted, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, effective tracking and timely clinical management," it stated.

India for the first time conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests in a span of 24 hours on Wednesday and it is poised to see an exponential increase towards its resolve of testing 10 lakh samples daily. The cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Coronavirus infection in the country have increased to 3,26,61,252. Expanded diagnostic lab network and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers. "As a result of these focussed actions, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 23,668. The TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend," the ministry said.

26 people part of rescue ops COVID+

As many as 26 volunteers who reached the Air-India Express plane crash site in Kozhikode and evacuated the injured passengers on August 7, have tested positive for COVID-19. "As far as my information from the airport sources goes, as many as 26 local people, involved in the rescue operations, have tested positive for the virus so far and are now under medical care," Malappuram district medical officer Dr K Sakeena said.

