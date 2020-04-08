COVID-19: Jaydev Unadkat and family donate to fight pandemic

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons across the globe have donated to help those in need and pacer Jaydev Unadkat did the same on Tuesday as he donated to the PM-CARES Fund as well as the Gujarat Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

Taking to Twitter, the bowler wrote: "My family and I are making our contributions towards the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Gujarat), apart from providing essential things to the local migrants and local organisations.

"These last few days have been absolutely challenging for a lot of us. I feel immense pain for those who are trying to make ends meet, fighting for food & life, in this situation. Let us all stand united, spread positivity and do whatever we can for those in need. This too shall pass. Stay Home, Stay Safe."

Earlier in the day Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also said that he and his family have contributed to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM-CARES Fund) which has been set up to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

"My family and I have contributed our bit to the PM-Cares Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope you will too. We are thankful to all the medical professionals, policemen and women and all others who are out there working hard for our country and humanity," Pujara said in a statement that he tweeted.

