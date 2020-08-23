COVID-19: Karan Tacker recalls his ordeal after receiving a false positive report

While living in a world that is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic is difficult, what's more difficult is being tested positive for the dreaded disease. But guess what can be even more anxiety-inducing, and may we say, annoying? Being tested positive for COVID-19 when you most definitely don't have it!

Special OPS actor Karan Tacker recently had to undergo a lot of unnecessary stress due to a false positive coronavirus report. The actor, who had to visit Delhi for a shoot, underwent a precautionary COVID test in Mumbai, and upon reaching Delhi was informed that he was positive! The strange part was, the actor took two subsequent tests in Delhi, both of which came out negative.

Sharing his ordeal with Mumbai Mirror, Karan said, "We got the report only late in the evening and the staff of the hotel where I was staying, immediately panicked. They called the authorities and I had to be relocated in the middle of the night. The process took almost six hours and I arrived at the isolation facility only at 3 am."

Recalling as how he didn't have any symptoms, Karan was sure that there was something fishy and that he wasn't COVID-positive. "Also, my test wasn't taken properly. I kept asking him to take a throat swab too, but he said that what he had was enough."

In such an anxiety-inducing situation, Karan had also the added responsibility of a shoot being cancelled because of him. He said, "Thankfully, I didn't crack under the pressure and decided I needed to be sure and got two more tests done in Delhi from two different labs. I also asked my family to get tested in Mumbai and all the results were negative."

Well, while Karan Tacker is furious with the Mumbai lab for being careless at a time like this, he must surely be feeling quite relieved that he isn't COVID-positive. The actor is back in Mumbai now and has been following all the right guidelines, and says that he will probably get tested one more time despite the two negative results.

