COVID-19 lockdown: Couple held for refusing food delivery from Muslim man

The couple told the man that they never accepted deliveries from Muslims

The Kashimira police on Tuesday arrested a couple for allegedly refusing to accept their online meal order from a Muslim delivery boy.

The Hindu couple was booked under charges for acts outraging religious feelings of a particular community and was produced before the Thane court on Wednesday. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

The 32-year-old complainant has been working as a delivery boy for a grocery delivery service for a year and lives in Mira Road with his family. The man on Tuesday visited the residence of Supriya Duvedi in Mira Road to deliver her food.

The accused reached the gate of her building with her husband to receive the order and asked the delivery boy his name before receiving the parcel. When revealed, the couple refused to accept the food parcel saying they do not take deliveries from Muslims.

“I have been doing this work for the past year but never felt this way. I was very shocked and asked again why they refused to take the parcel,” said the complainant.

In this hour of trouble, the complainant said, people are helping each other irrespective of religion.

“I told this to my brother who insisted that we report this to the police. I have also informed my company,” he added.

“We have registered a case under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and have arrested the couple,” said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare from Kashimira police station.

April 21

Day the incident took place

