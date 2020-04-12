COVID-19: Lockdown leads to shortage of pet food in Mumbai

Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, pet owners in Mumbai on Sunday said they are experiencing a shortage of pet food and requested the Maharashtra government to allow supplies. "We are facing a shortage of pet and bird food due to lockdown. Pets owners come and ask for animal food, I tell them food supplies have stopped as all food suppliers are out of Mumbai. The pet food supplier companies are unable to supply the food," said Maitab Shaikh, owner of a pet shop.

Maitab said he is selling the pet food in small quantities from the preserved stock so that it is available to maximum people. "I request the Maharashtra government to give permission to pet food companies to resume supply," he added. "We are facing problems in finding pet food. The government should do something for animals. We are struggling to find animal food as the supply chain of animal food has been affected due to the lockdown in Mumbai," Sohel, a pet owner said.

Maharashtra on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state is the worst hit in the country with 1761 cases of COVID-19 out of which 208 have recovered while 127 have lost their lives.

