COVID-19 lockdown: This is veteran actor Ranjeet's new 'hathyar'!

At 73, veteran actor Ranjeet is pursuing a new passion. He has turned to painting. Bollywood's yesteryear baddie shared his new joy on Instagram and wrote, "Apne haathon mein naya hathyar le liya hai (sic)."

The current stay-indoors phase has made him complete quite a few of his artworks. He finds painting therapeutic. Once Ranjeet has a sizeable collection, he plans to hold an exhibition. Life, for him, is all about learning new things.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown, several celebrities have been sharing on social media the various things they're doing to pass the time. While many celebs can be seen cooking and baking, many others are spending their time catching up on movies and shows, working out, and pursuing their hobbies, just like Ranjeet.

In fact, Janhvi Kapoor, too, took to painting while under quarantine, while Salman Khan did a little sketching. Seems like our Bollywood celebs have finally found the time to unleash their inner artists!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news