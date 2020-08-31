COVID-19: Maharashtra again records over 16,000 new cases; 296 more die

The state yet again reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to over 7.8 lakh infections, and the death toll rose to 24,399 with 296 more casualties confirmed on Sunday. Mumbai, with 1,237 new cases, maintained its daily growth rate at 0.81 per cent.

State health department officials said Pune continued to have the highest count with 2,654 cases, followed by Nashik with 1,374. Pimpri Chinchwad recorded 1,072 new cases and Nagpur 1,059. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), barring Navi Mumbai and Thane, all other districts saw less than 300 new cases each.

On Sunday, 7,690 patients were discharged across the state, including 851 in Mumbai, after a full recovery. Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 72.04 per cent and Mumbai's remained steady at 81 per cent. The doubling rate of infections in the city also remained steady at 86 days.

Pune, with more than 51,000 patients undergoing treatment as of now, has the highest number of active cases, followed by Thane with 20,976 and Mumbai with 20,321.

The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.13 per cent. Of the 296 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, Nagpur led with 45 casualties, followed by Pune at 37, Kolhapur at 28 and Sangli at 18.

Health officials said that out of the total deaths recorded on Sunday, 220 occurred in the past 48 hours, while 43 patients died over the last week and the rest the week before that. BMC officials said 23 out of the 30 deceased from the city suffered from other ailments, while 22 were senior citizens.

The city now has a total of 1,44,262 COVID-19 cases and the growth rate remains at 0.81 per cent. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and seven wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal drop, R Central ward continues to lead with 1.46 per cent, followed by R North and R South wards. K West, R Central and R South wards have more than 1,000 active cases each, and six wards have over 800 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South, and Dharavi reported seven new cases, Dadar 24 and Mahim 21.

