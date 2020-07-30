COVID-19: Maharashtra crosses 4 lakh cases; Mumbai's growth rate dips below 1 per cent

As the state's recovery rate is close to touching 60 per cent, civic officials reported that Mumbai's daily average growth rate dropped below 1 per cent on Wednesday. With more than 9,000 cases, the state's COVID-19 count crossed the 4 lakh mark as its mortality rate is now approaching the 15,000-mark.

State health department officials said Pune continued to lead with 1,752 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,109 cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, however, had the highest daily count as Thane had 519 fresh cases while Navi Mumbai had 380. Other districts like Nashik, Aurangabad also had a high count with 509 and 538 cases respectively. The state's recovery rate now stands at 59.84 per cent. While 1.46 lakh patients are still being treated, 7,478 patients were discharged in the state and 916 were discharged in the city after a full recovery.

Civic officials reported that 11,643 tests were carried out - the highest in a single day and the positivity rate among the samples dropped to 9.48 per cent from 24 per cent recorded a fortnight ago. "Currently, there are 20,251 active cases in Mumbai and among them, only 5,667 are symptomatic. Till date, five lakh tests have been done out of which 4.76 lakh were RT PCR tests. The need for COVID-19 beds are also dropping and while there are 7,178 beds vacant in dedicated COVID care centres, 204 beds are empty in ICU," said a civic official. The city's recovery rate stands at 76 per cent and the doubling rate has gone up to 72 days.

Also Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest recoveries, lowest cases in fortnight

There were nearly 300 COVID-related deaths in the state as well, led by 60 in Mumbai followed by 50 in Pune. In other districts, there were 26 deaths in Thane, 17 in Aurangabad, 15 each in Kalyan, Dombivli and Solapur, seven each in Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, six in Navi Mumbai, five each in Raigad, Nashik, Dhule and Nagpur, three each in Mira Bhayandar, Nandurbar and Amravati, two each in Panvel, Latur, Beed and and one each in Palghar, Hingoli, Washim and involving a resident of another state. Maharashtra's mortality rate now stands at 3.61 per cent.

Civic officials said that among the 60 deaths in Mumbai, 42 were suffering from other ailments and 48 deaths involved senior citizens. The average growth rate for Mumbai now stands at 0.97 per cent and 12 administrative wards either have a growth of 1 per cent or higher. D ward continues to have the highest growth rate of 1.8 per cent followed by R Central and T wards. L ward (Kurla) became the ninth ward to cross the 5,000-mark and three other wards have more than 5,000 cases each while four wards have more than 6,000 cases.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news