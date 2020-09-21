COVID-19: Maharashtra records 20,598 new cases on Sunday

The state recorded more than 455 deaths and 20,598 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while Mumbai registered 2,236 cases along with 44 fatalities. Out of the 20,598, 3,000 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which saw Kalyan-Dombivli with 478 cases, followed by Raigad with 414 and Thane with 404.

While the number of new infections has been witnessing a steady rise in Mumbai, there has been a silver lining as more than 10,000 patients recovered in the last two days, out of which 5,038 were on Sunday alone. Health officials said that the city's recovery rate has increased to 80 per cent.

Maharashtra has been recording more than 400 deaths since last 10 days taking the total number of deaths in the same period to 4,389. Officials said that the toll in Maharashtra increased due to the higher number of deaths reported in the interior regions of the state — mostly Pune.

On Sunday, 96 deaths were reported in Pune followed by 70 in Nagpur and 62 in Nashik. Out of 44 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday, 33 had other ailments, 29 involved senior citizens, 14 were between 40 to 60 years and one was below 40 years of age. The cumulative number of cases in the state has now reached up to 12,08,642 and total deaths are 32,671, which on September 10 stood at 28,282. Officials further pointed out that 26,408 patients were discharged on Sunday across the state which is the highest count till date. The recovery rate of the state is now 73.13 per cent, a little higher than the last week and the mortality rate is 2.7 per cent.

