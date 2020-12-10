COVID-19: Maharashtra records 4.9k new cases, over 5k discharged

Passengers arriving by Bikaner Express get tested at Dadar railway station on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The state on Wednesday recorded 4,981 COVID cases, taking the total tally of cases to 18.64 lakh. The total number of COVID-related deaths was 75 in the state, with the total so far coming to 47,902.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 716 fresh cases along with Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recording 126, 107 and 164 cases respectively. The state's recovery rate has improved from Monday and stands at 93.45 per cent with 5,111 patients discharged on Wednesday.

Mumbai's recovery rate also stands at 92 per cent, while the doubling rate is improving, currently being 293 days. The city's daily growth rate, however, is now at 0.24 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.87 lakh cases. The city has 11,903 active cases.

The mortality rate of the state is 2.57 per cent till date. The number of deaths due to other causes after a COVID negative report in the state was 1,089, a rise of three cases from Tuesday. The state also saw 1.14 crore test samples collected, out of which 18.64 lakh tested positive.

Of the total COVID deaths in the state, Mumbai led with 15, followed by Satara with seven deaths. Three deaths were recorded in MMR. Civic officials said that of the 15 dead, 12 had comorbidities and 11 were senior citizens.

18,64,348

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,391

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

15

No. of deaths in city today (12 patients had co-morbidities, 11 of the patients were senior citizens)

874

Patients recovered and discharged in city today

