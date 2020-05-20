COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest number of deaths in a day at 76

The death toll continued to rise as Maharashtra witnessed 76 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest recorded in a single day. While the state had 2,127 new cases on Tuesday taking the count of COVID-19 cases up to 37213, Mumbai had 1,411 new cases, taking the total count yo 22,746.

State health department officials reported that among the 76 deaths, 43 were in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, six in Pune, three in Akola, two each in Navi Mumbai, Buldhana and Nagpur, and one each in Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik. Thirty of the patients who died were senior citizens while seven of them were less than 40 years old. Officials said that 58 of the patients were suffering from other ailments and while 32 of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the remaining occurred between April 30 and May 16.

Among the 43 deaths reported from the city, civic officials said 15 of them occurred between May 6 and May 15 and were confirmed as COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. They added that among the new cases, 428 patients had tested positive between May 14 and 16.

Apart from working on COVID-19 care centres, the civic body is also making preparations to upgrade the hospitals Dedicated For Coronavirus (DCH) and Dedicated Corona Health Centres (DCHC). The DCHs and DCHCs cumulatively have a capacity of 6,130 beds in all private and public sector hospitals. In addition to that, a new facility is being constructed that will be ready by the end of this month which can further increase the capacity. Currently, there are 535 ICU beds which will be increased to 1,000 beds.

The number of cases in Dharavi climbed to 1,353 cases with 26 new cases reported on Tuesday including eight more cases from Matunga Labour Camp. Civic officials from G North ward have ramped up their proactive measures to screen more people and till date, 3.6 lakh people have been screened. Apart from the door-to-door campaign, civic officials are working with 350 private clinics for the past one month to refer suspected patients.

Thirteen new cases were reported in Mahim which included five cases from the New Mahim Police Colony among other residential societies. A 26-year-old woman from the Mahim fisherman colony was also among the new cases. Three other cases were reported from Dadar taking the total count in the area to 176 cases.

