COVID-19: Maharashtra records more than 11,000 new cases

More than 11,000 fresh cases were reported across the state on Sunday even as the recovery rate touched 70 per cent while the city's recovery rate touched 80 per cent. Barring Mumbai, districts in the rest of the MMR region reported fewer than 400 cases each. Other districts such as Pune reported 2,183 cases, Nagpur had 691 while Kolhapur had 518 cases. In the state, 8,837 patients were discharged, 719 patients were from the city and there are currently 1.58 lakh active cases.

There were 288 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state as the mortality rate now stands at 3.36 per cent. Among districts with the highest number of deaths, Mumbai had 47 deaths, Pune followed with 44 while Kolhapur had 36. Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 233 were from the last 48 hours while 31 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that.

Civic officials said that among the 47 deaths in Mumbai, 35 patients were suffering from other ailments and 33 involved senior citizens.

The city's growth rate has marginally dropped to 0.82 per cent and 11 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. Among the wards, D ward continues to have the highest growth rate of 1.4 per cent. Currently, four wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent and the city's doubling rate is 85 days.

Meanwhile, E ward became the 14th ward to have more than 5,000 cases while five wards have more than 7,000 cases each and two wards have more than 6,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Wednesday, five new cases were reported in Dharavi, 33 in Dadar and 11 in Mahim.

