COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 6,738 fresh cases; Mumbai 1,354

The declining trend of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state continued with it reporting 6,738 new infections and 91 fatalities on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 8,430 patients recovered and were discharged across the state. Mumbai reported 1,354 new cases and 31 deaths over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,716 patients were discharged in the city after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 88 per cent. The total number of active patients is now 18,984. The city reported 31 deaths, of which 26 patients had co-morbidities, 28 were above 60 years of age and three were between 40 and 60 years.

Fresh COVID-19 cases have been declining significantly over the past two weeks. The state reported 6,738 new cases of which 2,502 are from the MMR including Mumbai, 1,306 from Pune and 969 from Nagpur circle. In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 207 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation followed by 200 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli and 185 new cases in Navi Mumbai. Only eight deaths were reported in the MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nashik reported 11 deaths each and Nagpur reported 16 deaths taking the toll to 91.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 16,60,766 and the recovery rate is now 89 per cent. It has a total of 1,29,746 active patients.

