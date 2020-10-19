COVID-19: Maharashtra reports less than 10,000 cases

In what could be a declining trend, the state recorded 9,060 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths on Sunday. While Mumbai reported 1,600 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 1,532. The city saw 49 deaths.

The state's figures are the lowest since at least the last week of July. However, the numbers in Mumbai and MMR have only slightly reduced. In Mumbai, 2,714 people recovered and were discharged.



The city has approximately 18,000 active cases. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The recovery rate of the city is 87 per cent and the growth rate is 0.77 per cent, slightly lower than the last week. The overall number of active patients reduced to approximately 18,000. There were 49 deaths reported in the city, out of which only 34 people had co-morbidities, 31 were above 60 years of age and 18 were between 40 and 60 years. Total deaths now stand at 9,731.

Among the MMR's 1,532 cases, 304 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli followed by 263 cases in Thane and 251 cases in Navi Mumbai. There were 13 deaths in MMR. Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Pune Circle reported 1,384 new cases and 24 deaths on Sunday.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 15,95,381 and the recovery rate of the state is now 86 per cent, much higher than the last month. The number of active patients has come down to 1,82,973 from 2.8 lakh in September.

251

No. of new cases in Navi Mumbai

