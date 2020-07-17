COVID-19: Maharashtra sees highest spike with 8,641 new cases

Maharashtra reported the highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,641 new infections on Thursday, as the state's tally crossed 2.8 lakh. While Mumbai has 1,400 new cases, 266 deaths were added to state's toll.

However, after a marginal dip, the state's recovery rate has increased to 55.63 per cent. According to state health department officials, apart from Mumbai, that has 1,476 new cases, taking its total count to 97,950, a high number of infections were recorded in other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While 828 cases were reported in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli had 590 new ones. Pune had the highest count among districts with 1,911 new cases. In the state, 1.14 lakh COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment and more than 5,500 patients were discharged after full recovery.

Among the 266 deaths, 56 patients were from Mumbai, 28 from Thane, 25 from Raigad, 22 from Mira-Bhayandar and 21 from Pune. Eighteen other deaths were from Kalyan- Dombivli, 16 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 from Bhiwandi, nine from Nashik, eight from Navi Mumbai, five each from Panvel, Aurangabad and Nandurbar, four each from Vasai- Virar, Osmanabad, Latur and Ahmednagar, three each from Amravati and Buldhana, two each from Yavatmal, Beed, Kolhapur, Jalgaon and Palghar and one each from Solapur, Ratnagiri and Akola. The state's death rate now stands at 3.94 per cent. Civic officials said that of the 56 deaths in Mumbai, 39 patients were suffering from other ailments and 31 of them were senior citizens.



BMC health workers screen residents and conduct swab tests at Rawool Maidan, Prabhadevi. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Civic officials said that the average growth rate of cases in the city now stands at 1.33 per cent and the recovery rate continues to be 70 per cent. About 10 wards have a growth rate more than that of the city, with R Central ward having the highest at 2.6 per cent.

Out of the 24 administrative wards, only two have less than 2,000 cases each, including B and C wards in South Mumbai. Meanwhile, G North ward continues to get more than 70 cases with 13 cases in Dharavi, 39 in Dadar and 26 in Mahim.

