COVID-19: Maharashtra sees more than 13,000 cases in a single day

A spike was seen in the daily count as Maharashtra reported more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 at 13,165 and a marginal decrease was seen in the recovery rate on Wednesday. While other districts in the state have reported higher figures, Mumbai's figures, however, held steady at around 1,000 cases and the city continued to report less than 50 deaths.

State health department officials said that Pune had the highest count with 1,893 cases, followed by Mumbai with 1,132 cases. Other districts with a high count include Nagpur with 997 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad with 795 cases and Nashik with 751 cases. The recovery rate dropped slightly to 70.09 per cent and while 9,011 patients were discharged in the state, 864 were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. The city's recovery stands at 80 per cent and the doubling rate is 89 days. There are more than 1.6 lakh patients being treated in the state and while Pune has more than 40,000 active cases, Thane has crossed 20,000 active cases while Mumbai has 17,914 cases.

There were 346 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 59 deaths followed by Mumbai with 46 deaths. In other districts, 27 deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad, 26 in Nagpur, 18 in Sangli, 15 each in Solapur and Kolhapur, 14 in Thane, 13 in Ahmednagar, 12 in Kalyan Dombivali, 10 in Yavatmal, nine each in Jalgaon and Satara, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Palghar, six each in Vasai Virar and Osmanabad, five in Nashik, four each in Raigad and Bhandara, three each in Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Panvel, Dhule, Parbhani and Latur, two each in Bhiwandi, Beed and Akola and one each from Malegaon, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Wardha, Gondia and one resident from another state. The mortality rate of the state now stands at 3.35 per cent.

Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 249 occurred in the last 48 hours while 59 are from last week and the rest from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 46 deaths, 39 patients were suffering from other ailments and 32 deaths involved senior citizens.

City's growth rate falls

The city's growth rate has marginally dropped to 0.78 per cent and 10 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. With a marginal increase in its growth rate, R Central ward continued to have 1.27 per cent. Currently, five wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent. While G North, K West and K East wards have 900 or more active cases each, R Central and R South continue to have more than 1,000 cases each. G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards. Four new cases were reported in Dharavi, 39 in Dadar and 26 in Mahim.

