COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 112; five more test positive

Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far, officials said. The latest cases are from Sangli district, where five members of a family in Islampur tested coronavirus positive, the officials said on Wednesday.

"We are checking if the five have a recent travel history within India or outside," an official said. Ten more cases were detected in the state on Tuesday, and eight were confirmed late on Monday night.

