COVID-19: Maharashtra's daily cases dip to 3,645; Mumbai records 804

For the first time in several weeks the state's daily COVID-19 cases dipped to 3,645 on Monday as the recovery rate crossed 89 per cent. Also, less then 100 COVID-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. Similarly, Mumbai reported a little over 800 fresh cases. While the city's recovery rate remained the same, nearly 1,300 COVID-19 patients were discharged.

State health department officials said that of the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 804 infections followed by Nashik with 276 cases and Pune with 260 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane had 180 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 cases each and cumulatively, had 1,483 cases.

The state's recovery rate at 89.2 per cent continued to see progress and while 9,905 patients were discharged in the state, 1,293 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. The city's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling period increased to 132 days. Of the total number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, more than 24,000 are in Pune, 20,820 in Thane and 17,860 in Mumbai. The state's mortality rate is steady at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 43,348 COVID-related deaths and 520 deaths due to other causes in the state.

The state reported 84 COVID-related deaths on Monday of which Mumbai saw 37 followed by eight in Solapur. Civic officials said that of the 37 deaths in the city, 32 patients were suffering from other ailments while 27 were senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.53 per cent as the total count stood at more than 2.52 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. Currently, R South ward is leading with 0.72 per cent followed by R North and R Central wards. R Central ward has more than 1,900 active cases and cumulatively, 10 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have 800 or more active cases each.

