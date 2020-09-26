COVID-19: Maharashtra's death toll increased by 23 per cent within 15 days

After a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state and Mumbai recorded a lower number of infections on Friday. The state reported 17,794 new cases while the city reported 1,876. However, Maharashtra still reported 416 deaths on Friday. According to health officials, the number of fatalities has increased by 25 per cent within just 15 days.

Of the total 416 deaths Maharashtra reported, Pune led the chart with 80 deaths followed by 74 in Nashik and 73 in Nagpur. Mumbai had 48 deaths while Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 49 deaths. The total number of fatalities in the state now stands at 34,761.

In the MMR region, a total of 4,462 new cases were reported. Thane topped the chart with 415 new infections followed by, 411 in Navi Mumbai and 339 in Kalyan-Dombivli.

According to officials, the number of deaths in the state stood at 28,282 on September 10. In the next 15 days, 6,479 were reported — rise of 23 per cent in just 15 days.

Apart from the 1,876 new cases and 48 deaths reported in Mumbai, 1,169 patients were recovered and discharged on Friday. City's recovery rate reached 81 per cent while the overall number of active patients now remains at 28,000 after it reached 34,000 last week.

Out of 48 deaths reported, 42 had co-morbidities, 32 were above 60 years of age, 15 were between 40 to 60 years and one death was below 40 years of age. The total number of fatalities in Mumbai now stands at 8,703.

The total cases in the state has now reached to 13,00,757 while the recovery rate of the state now stands at 76.33 per cent — a little higher than the last week while the mortality rate is 2.7 per cent. Currently, there are 2,72,775 active patients in the state.

