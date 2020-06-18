COVID-19: Maharashtra's mortality rate rises to 4.84 per cent

A day after the COVID-19 figures for the state's death toll were corrected, 114 deaths that occurred on Wednesday were added to the tally. There was a marginal increase in the mortality rate among COVID patients and for the first time in weeks, the state government's statement didn't mention clearing the backlog of past deaths.

Of the 114 deaths in the state, 77 were from Mumbai, 21 from Pune, two each from Nandurbar, Malegaon and Latur, and one each from Yavatmal, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mira Bhayandar. While the death rate went up to 4.8 per cent after the backlog of deaths was added to the tally on June 16, the rate further increased to 4.84 per cent on Wednesday. The average mortality rate of the state stands at 3.66 per cent while India's average rate is 2.86 per cent. State health officials said that among the deaths, 76 patients were senior citizens while 84 were suffering from various ailments. The state's death toll now stands at 5,651.

State health department officials reported more than 3,300 new cases in the state and 1,359 of them were in Mumbai. While Maharashtra's total count stands at 1,16,752 cases, Mumbai has had 61,587 cases so far. Similar to the mortality rate, the state's recovery rate has also marginally dropped from 50.99 per cent recorded on June 16 to 50.68 per cent recorded on Wednesday. Currently, 51,921 COVID patients are being treated in various healthcare facilities and 1,315 patients were discharged after a full recovery.

Cases in G North rising

Cases in G North continued to increase, especially in residential areas like Dadar and Mahim. While Dharavi had 17 new cases, Dadar had 13 and Mahim had 27 new cases. Civic officials from G North ward said that while no deaths were recorded in the past few days, one COVID-related death occurred in Dharavi on Wednesday. According to the civic body, the average daily growth rate has been dropping and now stands at 2.43 per cent and only three wards including R Central, R North and R South wards (Kandivali to Dahisar) have a growth rate above 4 per cent.

