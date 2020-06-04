COVID-19: Maharashtra's mortality rate up marginally, at 3.45 per cent

Maharashtra recorded 122 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest so far, and with 2,560 new cases, the total number of infections in the state rose to 74,860. Of the newly recorded casualties, 52 were from the city, where the BMC is gearing up to tackle other infectious diseases, too, owing to the cyclone and the upcoming monsoon season.

BMC officials said citizens should watch out for any fever, joint pains, chills, rash, diarrhoea and sore throat over the next seven to 10 days in anticipation of monsoon-related diseases like dengue, malaria and leptospirosis. It has made it mandatory for people to wear masks outdoors even during the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

With 1,276 new cases, Mumbai's total infections has increased to 43,492. Currently, 39,935 COVID-19 patients are being treated across Maharashtra. Besides, names of 362 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mumbai and 140 in Thane are yet to be added to the official tally. Nearly 1,000 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Among the 52 deceased in Mumbai, three hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. While 19 of the 122 patients died in Pune, 16 died in Aurangabad, 10 in Solapur, four in Dhule, three each in Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, two each in Thane, Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Akola and one each in Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Osmanabad and Jalna. Officials said 57 died in the past two days and the rest between April 30 and May 31, and 69 of the 122 were senior citizens, and 88 of suffered from other ailments.

According to BMC officials, while seven administrative wards continue to have a growth rate higher than 5 per cent, the city's average growth rate has dropped to 3.64 per cent as on June 2. Similarly, in the state, the rate of increase in cases rose to 4.15 per cent on June 1 from 7.76 per cent on May 1. The mortality rate, however, has marginally increased to 3.45 per cent.

Due to the cyclone, measures taken to ease lockdown will now be implemented a couple of days late. After some curbs are lifted later this week, a marginal spike in cases is expected since more people will venture out after over two months, said civic officials. When asked about the trend of cases, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "In order to figure out if the cases have reached its peak, we will have to observe the number of cases for at least a week. We will take measures accordingly."

Meanwhile, the structure of COVID Care Centre at BKC, built at a cost of R20 crore, sustained damages despite the mild impact of Cyclone Nisarga, raising questions about its ability to sustain the upcoming monsoon months. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posted a video, in which several tears were seen on the structure's fabric and the boundary of a portion of the tent had collapsed. "We request the MMRDA to disclose the details of the cost, the contractors and consultant who were involved in the project. Who will accept responsibility for this damage caused by the first rains?" he asked.

However, Kakani said only minor damage was caused. "Only a section of asbestos that's part of the compound wall was damaged. The interior is intact. We have asked MMRDA to take care of it and since it falls within the defect liability period, the contractor will make the repairs," he added. All the patients were moved out in the wake of the cyclone.

