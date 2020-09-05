COVID-19: More than 1,900 cases in Mumbai; but death toll steady

A health official collects nasal and throat swab samples from a boy to test for COVID-19 at a primary health centre. Pic/PTI

New records were set on Friday as more than 19,000 cases were reported in the state taking the number of active cases above the 2.1 lakh mark in Maharashtra. A spike was seen in Mumbai as well as more than 1,900 cases were reported in a single day even as the number of fatalities remained steady at 35 deaths.

State health department officials said that Pune led with 2,547 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,929.

Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,848 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,008 and Nashik with 982.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli all reported more than 500 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dropped marginally to 72.51 per cent and while 13,289 patients were discharged from the state, 1,110 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate held steady at 80 per cent, the doubling rate slipped down to 77 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 55,000 are in Pune, 22,312 of them are in Thane and 22,222 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.01 per cent and till date, there have been 25,964 COVID-related deaths and 347 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 378 COVID-related deaths in the state as Pune led with 78 followed by 40 in Kolhapur. In other districts, Mumbai had 35 deaths, 26 in Nagpur, 24 in Sangli and 21 in Ahmednagar.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 248 occurred in the last 48 hours while 78 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that.

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 35 deaths, 28 patients were suffering from other ailments while 25 involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate stayed steady at 0.90 per cent as the total count stands at 1.52 lakh cases.

Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and nine wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal drop, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.46 per cent followed by H West and R South wards.

While R Central has more than 1,500 active cases, K West and R South wards have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Friday, there were 10 new cases in Dharavi, 23 in Dadar and 43 cases in Mahim.

