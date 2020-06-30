COVID-19: Mumbai adds 1,247 new cases; 92 more patients die

On the 100th day of the lockdown, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 on Monday with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. As it grapples with the rising number of cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the metropolis has seen improvement in COVID-19 growth and doubling rates. It also reminded residents of Rs 1,000 fine for stepping out of homes without wearing masks.

A BMC release stated out of the 92 deaths, 21 occurred in the past 24 hours and the remaining 71 earlier, but they were added to the fatality count on Monday. The civic body said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 43,545 with 391 patients discharged from hospitals. According to the release, presently the city has 28,288 active cases, while 763 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals. On March 11, the first COVID-19 patient was found in the city and from March 22, starting with 'janata curfew', the government authorities enforced lockdown in Maharashtra to stem the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, the BMC has again warned that a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those caught without masks at public places like streets, shops, markets and hospitals. Such people will face action under the relevant section of the IPC, the civic body, which is spearheading Mumbai's response to COVID-19, said in a separate release. According to the release, the use of masks is also compulsory while travelling on private vehicles, public transport modes and in offices as well.

Earlier in March, after the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the civic body had made the use of masks mandatory at public places. According to the BMC, the recovery rate of patients in the city is 57 per cent. The civic body said the overall growth rate of COVID- 19 cases in Mumbai has improved to 1.69 per cent, while the doubling rate has increased to 41 days. The BMC has done 3,24,666 COVID-19 tests in the city so far, the release said. According to the civic body, presently the city has 5,831 sealed buildings and 726 active containment zones, where one or more suspected patients were found. On June 28, the K-East ward, that housing areas like Andheri East, Marol and Mahakali, has the highest 5172 COVID- 19, followed by G-North ward (4811 cases) that includes areas like Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, according to BMC infographic. Among 24 civic wards, K-East is the first ward that has over 5,000 cases.

According to the infographic, the city has the lowest 750 COVID-19 cases n B ward that includes areas like Sandhurst Road and Masjid Bunder. It further highlighted that P-North, that includes Malad and Madh areas, has 2,738 active COVID-19 cases, while C ward, that includes areas like Girgaon, has the lowest 343 active cases. According to the BMC, the H-East ward, that includes areas like Khar East and Bandra East, has the highest doubling rate of 129 days, while the T-ward, that houses areas like Mulund, has the lowest doubling rate of 19 days.

