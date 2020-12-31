COVID-19: Mumbai's cases cross 700 again, numbers rise in Dharavi

Tests being done on arriving passengers at Dadar station on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai reported more than 700 patients once again on Wednesday. The number of daily cases was below 600 for the past 10 days. The cases in the state have also risen slightly. After registering zero cases on December 26, Dharavi reported 17 new cases in the past four days.

The city had been reporting around 500 to 550 cases throughout last week, but on Wednesday it registered a higher number, after more than 15,500 tests were conducted. In the past three days, the daily average tests were 11,000.

Mumbai recorded 714 cases and 13 deaths, out of which 9 had co-morbidities. At least 3 deaths were between 40 years and 60 years and 10 deaths were above 60 years of age. In the city 594 patients recovered and were discharged. The recovery rate has stabilized at 93 per cent and there are 8,292 active patients.

Many slums that had reported zero cases on some days in the past month, had new cases but in fewer numbers. Dharavi had reported zero cases on December 26, but since then registered 17 cases over the past four days.

The state recorded 3,537 patients, out of which 1,240 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai. At least 763 patients are from Pune region and 550 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, Thane registered the most, 103 cases. There were seven deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai.

The cumulative number of cases in the state is 19.28 lakh and the recovery rate of the state is now 94.6 per cent. At least 4,913 patients recovered on Tuesday and there are 53,000 active patients in the state.

8,292

No. of active patients in Mumbai

19,28,603

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,240

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

13

No. of deaths in city today (9 had co-morbidities. At least 3 deaths were between 40 years and 60 years and 10 deaths were above 60 years of age)

594

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

