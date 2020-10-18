COVID-19: Mumbai count dips, state reports more than 10K

The state reported more than 10,000 fresh cases, along with 250 deaths, on Saturday and the total count now stands at 15.86 lakh cases. While Mumbai had another 1,791 new cases added to its tally, nearly 3,000 people were discharged as well.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Nagpur took the lead with 2,180 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,791 cases and Pune with 763 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 487 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 261 cases and all other districts had less than 250 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress, as it increased to 85.65 per cent and, while 14,238 patients were discharged in the state, 2,988 patients were discharged in Mumbai. Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 86 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 86 days. Among COVID-19 patients being treated in state, Pune had more than 40,000, Thane had 30,064 and Mumbai had 22,664. The mortality rate of the state increased to 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 41,965 COVID-related deaths in the state. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 47 deaths, 38 patients were suffering from other ailments while 38 deaths involved senior citizens. Health officials clarified that of the total deaths in the state, 152 were reported in the last 48 hours, 47 from last week and the rest before that.

With a dip in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.81 per cent, as the total count stands at more than 2.4 lakh cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news