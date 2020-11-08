COVID-19: Mumbai growth rate at 0.31 per cent, 576 new cases

The numbers in the state further dipped on Saturday to 3,959 cases as the total tally of the COVID-19 cases stands at 17.14 lakh. The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded were 150 in the state on Saturday, taking the total to 45,115. The city, too, saw a decline as the daily count dropped to 576 fresh cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane had 179 new cases whereas all other districts had fewer than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate crossed 91.53 per cent and 6,748 patients were discharged in the state. Mumbai's recovery rate also made progress and now stands at 90 per cent, while the doubling rate increased to 222 days. The mortality rate of the state increased marginally to 2.63 per cent. The number of deaths due to other causes—people who recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative, but died later of other causes—in the state was 714 on Saturday.

There were 150 COVID-related deaths in the state and Satara led with 32 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 23 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that in the 23 deaths, 17 patients had other ailments and a majority were senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.31 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.63 lakh cases. Currently, R Central ward, that includes wards such as Borivli, had the highest number of cases with 18,110 reported so far, along with K west ward, that includes areas such as Andheri and Jogeshwari, following with 16,389 cases. The lowest recorded number of cases were in B ward (Masjid Bunder) with just 2003 cases.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has made masks compulsory in the city and has fined 2.26 lakh citizens at Rs 200 each, and has so far collected Rs 4.79 crores in fines.

