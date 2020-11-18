COVID-19: Mumbai has less than 1,000 active cases in each ward

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state rose marginally on Tuesday to 2,840 taking its total tally up to 17.52 lakh cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities remained fewer than 70. The city's daily count also increased to more than 500 cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 541 followed by Pune with 254 and Nashik with 170. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 149 new cases, all other districts had less than 100 each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.64 per cent and while 5,123 patients were discharged in the state, 1,565 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 91 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 297 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 16,000 of them are in Pune, 13,466 are in Thane and 12,365 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 46,102 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 979.

There were 68 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 14 while all other districts had fewer than 10 each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 14 deaths, 11 patients were suffering from other ailments while 12 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate now stands at 0.23 per cent as the total count crossed 2.7 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R South ward is leading with 0.32 per cent followed by P South and K West wards. All wards in the city now have less than 1,000 cases each and cumulatively, only three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

