COVID-19: Mumbai leads in Maharashtra with highest number of fresh cases

Mumbai's daily COVID count shot up once again on Wednesday with the city recording more than 2,800 fresh cases and 46 deaths. While there was marginal progress in the recovery rate, the state's count was comparatively higher as well with nearly 15,000 cases, as the death toll crossed the 39,000 mark.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai continues to lead with 2,848 infections followed by Pune with 1,817 cases and Ahmednagar with 1,108 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 637 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli saw 443 cases and all other districts had less than 400 cases each.



A health worker collects a swab sample at a Health Care Centre in Dadar. File pic

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 80.81 per cent and while 16,715 patients were discharged in the state, 2,257 were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. The city's recovery rate remained steady at 83 per cent and the doubling rate remained steady at 67 days. Of the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, more than 57,000 are from Pune, 31,770 are from Thane and 26,544 are of Mumbai. The state's mortality rate is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 39,072 COVID-related deaths and 449 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 355 COVID-related deaths in the state on Wednesday and Mumbai continued to lead with 46 deaths followed by Satara with 35 deaths and Pune with 27 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of the 46 deaths, 39 patients were suffering from other ailments while 29 were senior citizens. With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.04 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.19 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and each of them have a growth rate higher than 1 per cent.

Currently, R Central ward is leading with a growth rate of 1.43 per cent followed by H West and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,500 active cases while K West has more than 2,000 such cases and 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Wednesday, Dharavi had 12 new cases, Dadar had 38 cases and Mahim had 37 cases.

355

No. of COVID deaths in the state in last 24 hours

