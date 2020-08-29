COVID-19: Mumbai maintains low death count; more than 14k cases in Maharashtra

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The state continued to report more than 14,000 cases on the third consecutive day and while more than 11,000 COVID patients were discharged, the number of active cases went to 1.8 lakh.

With around 1,200 cases, Mumbai's daily count was marginally lower and only 30 COVID-related deaths were reported. State health department officials said that Pune continued to have the highest count with 2,646 fresh cases followed by Mumbai with 1,217.

Other districts such as Nagpur recorded 1,159, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 1,001 while Kolhapur had 723 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Navi Mumbai and Thane, all other districts had less than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.62 per cent and while 11,607 patients were discharged from the state, 1,241 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery.

While the city's recovery rate was steady at 81 per cent, the doubling rate remained steady at 86 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 47,000 of them are in Pune, 20,348 in Thane and 19,407 in Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 3.18 per cent and till date, there have been 23,775 COVID-related deaths and 332 fatalities have been due to other causes in the state.

There were 331 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 36 followed by Mumbai with 30. In other districts, a higher death count was seen in Nashik with 27 deaths, 24 in Sangli and 22 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kolhapur each.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 248 occurred in the last 48 hours while 47 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that.

23 seniors died

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 30 deaths, 20 patients were suffering from other ailments while 23 deaths involved senior citizens.

The city's daily growth rate remained steady at 0.81 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.42 lakh cases.

Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and six wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

R Central leads

With a marginal drop, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.53 per cent followed by R North and R South wards. While K West, R Central and R South wards have more than 1,000 cases each, three wards have more than 800 active cases.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Friday, there were five new cases in Dharavi, 19 in Dadar and 34 in Mahim.

7,47,995

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

3,043 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

30 No. of deaths in city today

(20 patients were suffering from other ailments while 23 were senior citizens)

1,241 patients Recovered and discharged in city today

