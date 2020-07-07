Search

COVID-19: Mumbai Police's latest tweet has secret message in emojis

Updated: Jul 07, 2020, 09:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The popular handle used emoticons to send across a strong message to the citizens

A Mumbai Police personnel snapped at the Gateway of India while patrolling during high tide in Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate
A Mumbai Police personnel snapped at the Gateway of India while patrolling during high tide in Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

After sharing an intelligent tweet of 'always be pre'pav'ed!', Mumbai Police is back again with yet another creative post and it's going viral for the right reason. On Monday, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a post with a secret message. The popular handle used emoticons to send across a strong message to the citizens.

Here's Mumbai police's tweet:

The latest tweet has left many scratching their heads. Sharing the quirky post, the police said, "Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means."

The tweet which has a string of emojis has a secret message for all. All one needs to do is decipher it! The police also used the hashtag #EmojisForMumbai in their tweet.

Guessing the secret message isn't that difficult but if you aren't a fan of emoticons, then tweeple will come to your rescue. Since being shared, the post has garnered nearly 2,500 likes and about 300 retweets.

Commenting on the post, one user said, "Perfect," while a second user wrote, "Mumbai police best police of India." Another wrote, "Excellent representation of the message and well noted!"

Here's how netizens reacted:

What do you think of Mumbai Police's #EmojisForMumbai tweet?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK