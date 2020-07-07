COVID-19: Mumbai Police's latest tweet has secret message in emojis

A Mumbai Police personnel snapped at the Gateway of India while patrolling during high tide in Mumbai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

After sharing an intelligent tweet of 'always be pre'pav'ed!', Mumbai Police is back again with yet another creative post and it's going viral for the right reason. On Monday, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a post with a secret message. The popular handle used emoticons to send across a strong message to the citizens.

Here's Mumbai police's tweet:

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ - ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ - ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ - ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ - ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.#EmojisForMumbai — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2020

The latest tweet has left many scratching their heads. Sharing the quirky post, the police said, "Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means."

The tweet which has a string of emojis has a secret message for all. All one needs to do is decipher it! The police also used the hashtag #EmojisForMumbai in their tweet.

Guessing the secret message isn't that difficult but if you aren't a fan of emoticons, then tweeple will come to your rescue. Since being shared, the post has garnered nearly 2,500 likes and about 300 retweets.

Commenting on the post, one user said, "Perfect," while a second user wrote, "Mumbai police best police of India." Another wrote, "Excellent representation of the message and well noted!"

Here's how netizens reacted:

This made my day... This shows how sporting Mumbai Police is.. Thank you for all your services. You guys are doing great job — Jinesh Bhagdev (@jineshbhagdev) July 6, 2020

I respect you all for such excellent job. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Venkat ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Subramanian ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Venkatks711) July 6, 2020

5 AM to 9 PM Unlock ......

9 PM to 5 AM Janta curfew — Manish (@Manish270492) July 6, 2020

Excellent representation of the message and well noted! — Sanjay Rajpurkar (@RajpurkarSanjay) July 6, 2020

5 am to 9 pm We can go out for essential work, office, exercise etc

9 pm to 5 am. Stay home stay safe yourself n others — B Chawla (@_bharatmahan_) July 6, 2020

5-9 out for work

9-5 at home

Nice one!! — Manmohan S Bist (@MMSBist) July 6, 2020

Very good Massage Sir I understand — love thakkar (@l_thakkar) July 6, 2020

What do you think of Mumbai Police's #EmojisForMumbai tweet?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news