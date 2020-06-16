COVID-19: Mumbai Port Trust enables home-coming for thousands stranded

At a time when the world has slowed down, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) at Ballard Estate has been buzzing. Despite 342 employees and former employees of the Port Trust testing COVID positive and receiving treatment at the Port Trust hospital, (the Port Trust has converted its 100-bed hospital into a 120-bed COVID and 25-bed non-COVID facility), the Ballard Estate hub is fully operational.

The following fortnight will see its 1,200 staff — which is approximately 25 per cent of its workforce — handling thousands of disembarkations of Indian crew members stranded in different parts of the world.



Carnival Splendour

Sanjay Bhatia, Port Trust chairman, said, "Mumbai Port has been at the forefront in supporting Indian seafarers by helping them sign off (disembark) at the Mumbai Port. In fact, just 10 days ago, the mammoth cruise ship Ovation of the Seas was docked in the port and more than 1,100 crew members disembarked."

Dock at Anchorage

Officials explained that these huge liners, a majority from Europe and the USA bring in Indian crew into the country. The ship is told to dock at a place called Anchorage, at least five miles into the sea. A team with medical professionals in full PPE gear is despatched in fast boats to Anchorage. Every crew member who is on the luxury ship is tested for COVID, and the ship is allowed to come into the berth at Mumbai Port once the results are negative.

After they disembark, they can make their way back to their state, following guidelines. Bhatia said, "The seafarers are mainly from Maharashtra but we see a significant number from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa too."

Cruising to Mumbai

Officials stated that from June 12 to 28, eight cruise liners have called or are set to call at the Mumbai Port to disembark some 10,000 Indian crew stuck on the 'floating luxury hotels' at various places across the globe.

Celebrity Infinity owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, arrived at the port recently with 907 crew members. Anthem of the Seas, also owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, is in Mumbai to drop off some 3,000 Indian seafarers and Carnival Splendour is in Mumbai to disembark 920 crew.

Carnival Ecstasy is to arrive on June 18, followed by Carnival Liberty on June 20 to sign off 1,450 crew. Carnival Fascination is to anchor on June 20, to sign off 400 seafarers, while Horizon Pullmantur arrives on June 23 to drop off 65 crew and on June 28 it will be Norwegian Escape making her way to the city with 1,250 crew.

Repatriation on sea

Earlier, Mumbai Port Trust had facilitated the arrival and disembarkation of the crew from Marbella Discovery, Seven Seas Voyager, Viking Orion, Angriya and Karnika. Some 20,000 Indian crew working onboard cruise ships, are now coming home. While the focus has been on repatriation in the skies, relatively little is known about this repatriation from the high seas to rescue Indians and the city's pivotal role in bringing them back.

