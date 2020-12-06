COVID-19: Mumbai records 19 deaths, but recovery rate is improving

The state recorded 5,760 new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 18.47 lakh cases.

The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 95. Meanwhile, the city recorded 758 fresh cases, while the Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations recorded 152, 125 and 173 cases, respectively.

The state's recovery rate is now at 92.88 per cent with 5,834 patients discharged in the state on Saturday alone. The mortality rate of the state is 2.58 per cent and till date there have been 47,694 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state stands at 1,082.

Mumbai's recovery rate has also made progress and now stands at 92 per cent, while the doubling rate stands at 257 days. The city's daily growth rate is currently at 0.27 per cent.

Of the 95 COVID-related deaths in the state, Mumbai led with 19 deaths, followed by Nagpur with five deaths. Eight deaths were recorded in MMR. Civic officials said that out of 19 deaths, 14 patients were suffering from other ailments.

