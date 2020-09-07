COVID-19: Mumbai records 1,910 new infections

Residents of Jay Matru Ashish CHS get tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp in Borivli on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai and the state has been increasing since the last week of August.

Mumbai reported 1,910 cases on Sunday, while the state recorded the highest one-day numbers, 23,350.



Residents of Sarova Complex get tested at a camp at Kandivli. Pics/Satej Shinde

The city had a lower number of deaths - 37, but the state reported 328 deaths. The MMR reported 5,407 patients while Pune recorded 6,317 patients.

Both regions have almost 50 per cent of the patients in the state.



The number of positive patients has been increasing rapidly in the city and state from the last week of August. On Sunday 911 patients were discharged in the city. However, the recovery rate of the city has dropped to 79 per cent after reaching 81 per cent in the first half of August. The silver lining is that the rate of deaths is declining. The total number of deaths in the city is 7,866. Of the 37 deaths reported in Mumbai, 27 had co-morbidities. These 27 deaths were of those above 60 years of age and 10 were of those between 40 to 60 years.

In MMR 5,407 patients were recorded, out of which 655 were in Kalyan-Dombivali followed by Raigad, 587, and Thane, 420. There were 85 deaths reported including 7 from Vasai Virar and 9 from Navi Mumbai.



The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 9,07,212 while the total deaths are 26,604. Last week the number of patients in Pune was higher than those in other cities, now MMR including Mumbai has also reported more patients. Pune recorded 79 deaths on Sunday.

The recovery rate of the state is now 71.03 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.93 per cent. There are 2,35,857 active patients in the state.

