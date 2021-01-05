COVID-19: Mumbai records 3 deaths again, Maharashtra sees 2,765 new cases

The city registered three deaths for the second consecutive day on Monday. The deaths across the state were also low at 29. The state recorded less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases but the city's daily cases are still above 500. More than 10,000 patients have recovered across the state leaving the active cases below 50,000. There are less than 7,000 active patients in the city.

Mumbai has been recording deaths in single digits for the past few days. All the three patients who died in Mumbai had co-morbidities and were above 60 years of age. Though the deaths are on the decline, the number of new cases was 516.

At least 570 patients recovered in the city. The active patients' number now stands at 6,943.

The state recorded 2,765 new patients, out of which 970 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai. Only Thane Municipal Corporation has (127) numbers in three digits besides Mumbai in MMR. Three deaths each were registered in Navi Mumbai and Thane district. Cases in the interior parts of the state declined marginally with Pune circle and Nagpur circle reporting 506 and 551 cases. Nashik registered 10 deaths.

The cumulative number of cases in the state is 19.47 lakh and the recovery rate of the state is now 94.9 per cent. At least 10,362 patients recovered and there are 49,000 active patients in the state.

