COVID-19: Mumbai records less than 700 cases

The new cases in the state and the city are almost the same from last week. The state reported 3,940 new cases with 74 deaths, and Mumbai recorded 632 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.

The city yet again recorded less than 700 cases of COVID-19. On the same day, 256 patients recovered and were discharged. The recovery rate currently stands at 93 per cent. Out of 10 deaths reported on Saturday, eight patients had comorbidities. The overall deaths in the city have reached 10,980.

In Mumbai, the number of active patients is 7,725, while the cumulative number of patients since March reached 2,86,24. Until now, 21.78 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate went down to nearly five per cent this week. In June, it was about 20 per cent.

Out of the 3,994 new patients in the state on Saturday, 1,196 were reported from MMR, including Mumbai. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 109 cases were reported in Thane, 88 cases in Navi Mumbai and 113 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli. There were eight deaths reported in MMR, excluding Mumbai. The total number of cases in the state has reached 18,92,707, and the recovery rate of the state is now 94.14 per cent.

61,095

Total No. of cases in maharashtra

3,940

Total no. of cases reported in state in the last 24 hours

632

No. of cases in city on Sat

