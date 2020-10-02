COVID-19: Mumbai records over 2,000 new cases yet again

The city maintained its daily count of over 2,000 cases yet again along with 43 deaths on Thursday. In Maharashtra, nearly 400 deaths and more than 16,000 cases were recorded, as the total COVID-19 count crossed 14 lakh cases and death toll crossed 37,000 fatalities. Health department reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai lead with 2,352 cases followed by Pune with 2,022 and Nashik with 1,290. In the MMR, while Thane had 647 new cases, all other districts had less than 400 each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 78.84 per cent and while 16,104 patients were discharged in the state, 1,410 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent and the doubling rate dipped to 66 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 of them are in Pune, 29,874 are in Thane and 27,558 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 37,056 COVID-related deaths and 434 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 394 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 60 followed by Mumbai with 43 deaths while Satara and Pune had 35 each. Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 229 occurred in the last 48 hours while 103 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 43 deaths, 36 patients were suffering from other ailments while 32 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.06 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.07 lakh cases. Eight administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 12 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. G North continues to rank sixth and on Thursday, Dharavi had 16 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 26 and 28 cases each.

Leptospirosis claims life of 16-year-old boy

Leptospirosis claimed life of a 16-year-old boy on September 4. Till date, there have been 54 cases of Leptospirosis this year and just one casualty, while last year there were 56 cases and three deaths. Officials said that the victim waded through rainwater and was hospitalised after he complained of chills, breathlessness and low urine output. Despite treatment, his condition worsened and he died just two days after he was admitted

