COVID-19: Mumbai records over 900 cases; sees dip in fatalities

With a dip in the daily figures, the state reported 5,369 more cases taking its total tally to 16.83 lakh cases as the recovery rate dipped marginally on Sunday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 900 fresh cases along with 25 COVID-related fatalities. State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 908 cases followed by Pune with 624 and Nashik with 444.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 240 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 each.

The state's recovery rate dipped marginally to 89.92 per cent and while 3,726 patients were discharged in the state, 1,716 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 89 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 171 days.



BMC health officials conduct antigen test in Jain health center, Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 25,000 of them are in Pune, 17,839 are in Thane and 18,522 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.61 per cent and till date, there have been 44,024 COVID-related deaths and 563 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 113 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 25 deaths followed by Pune with 24. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 25 deaths, 17 patients were suffering from other ailments while 19 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.41 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.58 lakh cases.

Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 0.56 per cent followed by K west and R South wards.

R Central ward has more than 1,500 active cases and cumulatively, seven wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have 800 or more active cases each.

17,839

Total no. of active COVID-19 cases in Thane

113

Total no. of COVID-related deaths recorded in Maha on Sunday

