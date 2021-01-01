COVID-19: Mumbai reports 700 plus cases once again

After registering an average of 550 COVID cases every single day for 10 days in a row, for the second consecutive day the city saw a minor spike in infections and the daily figure crossed the 700 mark on Thursday. While the number of deaths in the city and across the state is on the decline, Maharashtra saw 3,509 fresh cases over the past 24 hours. The city's recovery rate has stabilised at 93 per cent.



A total 980 patients recovered and were discharged across the city on Thursday. While Mumbai recorded around 700 to 750 cases every day in the first half of December, the cases started to decline in the second half and dipped to about 500. But on Wednesday and Thursday, the city saw a surge again and recorded over 700 cases. Of the nine deaths in city, seven had comorbidities and all the patients were above 60 years of age. The city's recovery rate has stabilised at 93 per cent and it has about 8,014 active patients.

The state recorded a total of 3,509 fresh COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,200 were in the MMR including Mumbai. About 779 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Pune region and 505 cases and six deaths in Nashik. In the MMR, besides Mumbai, Thane registered the most number of cases at 140.

The cumulative number of cases in the state is 19.32 lakh and its recovery rate stands at 94.6 per cent. While a total of 3,612 patients recovered on Thursday, currently there are 53,000 active patients in Maharashtra.

