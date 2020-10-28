COVID-19: Mumbai reports around 800 new cases again

With a marginal increase, the state reported over 5,000 fresh cases on Tuesday along with over 100 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to report around 800 cases while a drop was seen in the number of fatalities as all wards in the city now have a doubling rate of over 100 days.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 801 cases followed by Pune with 463 and Nashik with 395. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 281 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 each.

The state's recovery rate at 89.39 per cent continued to see progress as 7,836 patients were discharged across the state while 1,043 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 139 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 23,000 of them are in Pune, 20,071 are in Thane and 18,633 in Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state was steady at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 43,463 COVID-related deaths and 525 deaths due to other causes in the state. There were 115 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 23 followed by Pune with 22. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 23 deaths, 21 patients were suffering from other ailments while 13 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.50 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.52 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. Currently, R South ward is leading with 0.66 per cent followed by R Central and R North wards. R Central ward has more than 1,800 active cases and cumulatively, nine wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each while six wards have 800 or more active cases each.

