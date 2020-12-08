COVID-19: Mumbai sees 544 new cases while Maharashtra, 3,075

Health workers check the temperature of and collect swab samples from passengers arriving at Bandra terminus on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Both the state and city saw a drop in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday with Maharashtra reporting 3,075 infections and Mumbai 544. With this the state's tally reached 18.55 lakh, while the city hit a total of 2.86 lakh cases. However, 40 new deaths were reported from across the state, taking the toll to 47,774.

The Thane Municipal Corporation area, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 116, 82 and 103 cases, respectively.



Passengers arriving from Gujarat undergo antigen tests at Dadar railway station on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The state's recovery rate too has improved and now stands at 93.28 per cent with 7,345 patients discharged across Maharashtra on Monday. Mumbai's recovery rate has also made some progress and now stands at 92 per cent while the doubling rate period is 280 days.

The city's daily growth rate, however, is 0.25 per cent as the total tally has reached 2.86 lakh cases. The city currently has 12,477 active cases.

The state's mortality rate continues to be 2.57 per cent and there has been 47,774 COVID-related deaths till now. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,085. Of the 1.13 crore laboratory samples collected across state, 18.55 have tested positive.

There were 40 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 11 followed by Nagpur with four deaths. However, six deaths were recorded in MMR, apart from Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said that out of the 11 deaths, nine patients were suffering from other ailments and majority were senior citizens.

