COVID-19: Mumbai sees lowest daily cases count in over a week

With more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has crossed 90,000 cases while the city saw 1,015 new cases, with the lowest daily count recorded in over a week. The daily count of deaths in the state, however, rose to 120 on Tuesday as the mortality rate marginally increased to 3.6 per cent.

State health department officials said that there were 2,259 new cases reported in Maharashtra and currently, 44,849 patients of COVID-19 are being treated at various facilities. More than 1,600 patients were discharged on Tuesday after a full recovery. Mumbai's count stands at 51,100 cases and of them 26,391 are currently being treated. Additionally, 162 patients in Mumbai and 140 in Thane have also tested positive, and are yet to be added to the tally. The cumulative deaths in Mumbai are 1,760, while in the state are 3,289.

The deaths recorded in the state included 58 from Mumbai, 16 from Pune, 13 from Thane, 10 from Aurangabad, six from Mira Bhayandar, three each from Nashik and Panvel, two from Nagpur including a resident of Madhya Pradesh, two from Akola and one each from Ratnagiri, Amravati and Navi Mumbai. Of these 62 were senior citizens. They also included 91 suffering from other ailments. According to the state health officials, 49 deaths occurred in the past two days while the rest took place between May 11- June 6.

Civic officials said that the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is dropping and is now 2.93 per cent and three administrative wards including P North (Malad) have a growth rate of more than five per cent. With 3,500 cases, G north ward continues to have the highest number of cases while K East (Andheri east) has the second highest number of cases.

FIR against attendants

Days after the body of a murder victim who also tested positive for COVID-19 went missing at Rajawadi Hospital, an FIR was registered with the Tilak Nagar police station under section 297 (trespassing on burial places) and 202 (intentional omission) of the Indian Penal Code against the hospital attendants. Civic officials said that an inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been appointed which will submit a report within the next five days to fix responsibility and make recommendations to avoid such an incident in the future.

